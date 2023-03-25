Two of the best teams in the league will meet when the Denver Nuggets (49-24) host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena, tipping at 9:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI

NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Bucks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 3.5)

Bucks (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Nuggets (39-32-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.4% of the time, 1.4% less often than the Bucks (40-28-5) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Milwaukee is 2-3-1 against the spread compared to the 27-19-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 47.9% of its games this season (35 of 73), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (35 of 73).

The Nuggets have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season, better than the .308 winning percentage for the Bucks as a moneyline underdog (4-9).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is putting up 116.7 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 112.8 points per contest (11th-ranked).

With 29.2 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

With a 38.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank best in the NBA. They rank 15th in the league by sinking 12.1 threes per contest.

Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.4% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been threes (27.6%).

