The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Green posted 11 points in a 118-104 win against the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Green's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.8 6.6 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.3 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 11.4 9.9 PR -- 10.3 8.9 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jeff Green's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jeff Green Insights vs. the Bucks

Green is responsible for taking 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

The Nuggets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 112.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bucks are 20th in the NBA, allowing 44.5 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.3 assists per contest, the Bucks are the third-ranked team in the league.

The Bucks give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Jeff Green vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 28 11 5 2 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Green or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.