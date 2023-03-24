Having dropped five in a row on the road, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch the action on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX as the Avalanche and the Coyotes take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/11/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) COL 12/27/2022 Coyotes Avalanche 6-3 ARI

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 193 total goals (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Avalanche's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 59 30 60 90 34 36 44.7% Mikko Rantanen 70 47 38 85 36 50 46.5% Cale Makar 55 16 45 61 47 49 - Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4% J.T. Compher 70 15 32 47 20 23 48.7%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 3.4 goals per game (247 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 200 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players