Avalanche vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking clubs square off when the Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10) at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet. The Avalanche have won six in a row, while the Penguins are on a four-game losing streak.
Avalanche vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-165)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have gone 29-19 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Colorado has an 18-11 record (winning 62.1% of its games).
- The Avalanche have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 25 of 69 games this season.
Avalanche vs. Penguins Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|226 (15th)
|Goals
|223 (18th)
|188 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (18th)
|54 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (11th)
|44 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (16th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over three times.
- The Avalanche and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 2.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche's 3.3 average goals per game add up to 226 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Avalanche have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 188 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +38.
