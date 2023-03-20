The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (30-5) take to the court against the No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (20-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the N/A Region of the bracket up for grabs on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

UConn vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears average 13.8 more points per game (72.2) than the Huskies allow (58.4).

Baylor is 18-7 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

UConn has a 22-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.2 points.

The Huskies put up 13.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Bears give up (63.1).

UConn has a 21-3 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Baylor is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Huskies are making 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (38.4%).

The Bears' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.4 higher than the Huskies have given up.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/5/2023 Marquette W 81-52 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/6/2023 Villanova W 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena 3/18/2023 Vermont W 95-52 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 3/20/2023 Baylor - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Baylor Schedule