Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
The Colorado Avalanche (40-22-6) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-39-6) at Ball Arena on Monday, March 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+. The Avalanche have won five games in a row.
The Avalanche's offense has totaled 40 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 31 goals. A total of 30 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in 10 power-play goals (33.3%). They are 6-3-1 in those contests.
Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Monday's game.
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Monday
Our model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-390)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-3.1)
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 12-6-18 in overtime contests on their way to a 40-22-6 overall record.
- Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-1-2 record, good for six points.
- Colorado has scored two goals in 12 games this season (3-8-1 record, seven points).
- The Avalanche have scored more than two goals 46 times, and are 34-9-3 in those games (to record 71 points).
- In the 29 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it has an 18-9-2 record (38 points).
- In the 35 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 21-10-4 (46 points).
- The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Avalanche went 16-12-1 in those matchups (33 points).
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|14th
|3.25
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|32nd
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.51
|25th
|7th
|33.1
|Shots
|26.7
|31st
|17th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|34
|28th
|5th
|24.4%
|Power Play %
|16.7%
|28th
|18th
|79.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|77%
|20th
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
