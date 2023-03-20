The Colorado Avalanche (40-22-6) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-39-6) at Ball Arena on Monday, March 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+. The Avalanche have won five games in a row.

The Avalanche's offense has totaled 40 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 31 goals. A total of 30 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in 10 power-play goals (33.3%). They are 6-3-1 in those contests.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Monday's game.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Monday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-390)

Avalanche (-390) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-3.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 12-6-18 in overtime contests on their way to a 40-22-6 overall record.

Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-1-2 record, good for six points.

Colorado has scored two goals in 12 games this season (3-8-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals 46 times, and are 34-9-3 in those games (to record 71 points).

In the 29 games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it has an 18-9-2 record (38 points).

In the 35 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 21-10-4 (46 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Avalanche went 16-12-1 in those matchups (33 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.51 32nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.51 25th 7th 33.1 Shots 26.7 31st 17th 31.4 Shots Allowed 34 28th 5th 24.4% Power Play % 16.7% 28th 18th 79.1% Penalty Kill % 77% 20th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.