South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Jackrabbits head into this game following a 62-57 victory over USC on Friday.
South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, South Dakota State 63
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Jackrabbits picked up their signature win of the season on November 21 by securing a 65-55 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Jackrabbits have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.
- South Dakota State has 18 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-55 over Louisville (No. 22) on November 21
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 14
- 62-57 over USC (No. 37) on March 17
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 52) on December 3
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 64) on December 10
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits outscore opponents by 18.7 points per game (posting 78.9 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and conceding 60.2 per contest, 74th in college basketball) and have a +634 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, South Dakota State has put up 85.4 points per game in Summit play, and 78.9 overall.
- At home, the Jackrabbits score 86.6 points per game. Away, they average 73.5.
- At home, South Dakota State allows 60.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 59.
- The Jackrabbits are compiling 83.7 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 78.9.
