The Denver Nuggets (47-24) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (39-31) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and ALT.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and ALT

YES and ALT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +264 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 116.8 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are giving up 113.0 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Nets score 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 112.9 (12th in league) for a +43 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 230.3 points per game combined, 2.3 more than this game's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 225.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Denver has covered 37 times in 71 games with a spread this season.

Brooklyn has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 33 times.

Nuggets and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +800 +320 - Nets +35000 +10000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.