The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) will compete with the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 3:30 PM.

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 58.7 the Fighting Irish give up.
  • Mississippi State has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
  • Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The 75 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 15.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (59.2).
  • When Notre Dame totals more than 59.2 points, it is 23-2.
  • Mississippi State is 18-6 when allowing fewer than 75 points.
  • The Fighting Irish are making 46% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (41.4%).
  • The Bulldogs' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Fighting Irish have conceded.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 NC State W 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Louisville L 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Southern Utah W 82-56 Purcell Pavilion
3/19/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Texas A&M L 79-72 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/15/2023 Illinois W 70-56 Purcell Pavilion
3/17/2023 Creighton W 81-66 Purcell Pavilion
3/19/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

