The No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) head into their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) on Saturday at 7:45 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Penn State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-5.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-5.5) 140.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • In the Longhorns' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Penn State has covered 22 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.
  • In the Nittany Lions' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1300
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1300. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 75th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +1300, Texas has been given a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Penn State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Nittany Lions have experienced the eighth-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +10000.
  • Penn State has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.