Oklahoma vs. Portland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) and the Portland Pilots (23-8) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oklahoma squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Sooners are coming off of an 82-72 loss to Iowa State in their most recent game on Saturday.
Oklahoma vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Oklahoma vs. Portland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma 76, Portland 69
Oklahoma Schedule Analysis
- On January 8 against the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 13) in our computer rankings, the Sooners secured their signature win of the season, an 82-79 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Sooners are 7-5 (.583%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
- Oklahoma has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
Oklahoma 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-79 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on January 8
- 69-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 29) on December 4
- 98-92 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on February 7
- 80-74 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on January 14
- 86-80 on the road over Kansas (No. 41) on February 19
Portland Schedule Analysis
- The Pilots beat the No. 16-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 64-60, on March 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Portland is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
Portland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-60 over Gonzaga (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 7
- 66-60 over Houston (No. 69) on November 24
- 67-45 at home over BYU (No. 99) on December 19
- 61-49 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on February 27
- 83-80 on the road over San Francisco (No. 118) on February 2
Oklahoma Performance Insights
- The Sooners are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game with a +275 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.5 points per game (second in college basketball) and give up 75.6 per contest (353rd in college basketball).
- Oklahoma is putting up 83.7 points per game this season in conference action, which is 0.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (84.5).
- The Sooners put up 84.7 points per game at home, compared to 84.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.1 points per contest.
- Defensively, Oklahoma has been better at home this season, allowing 71.3 points per game, compared to 79.8 when playing on the road.
- The Sooners' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 81 points a contest compared to the 84.5 they've averaged this season.
Portland Performance Insights
- The Pilots are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game, with a +232 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (95th in college basketball) and allow 62 per outing (109th in college basketball).
- Portland has averaged 1.2 more points in WCC action (70.7) than overall (69.5).
- The Pilots are putting up more points at home (71.1 per game) than away (68).
- Portland is giving up fewer points at home (58.7 per game) than on the road (67.4).
- In their previous 10 games, the Pilots are scoring 66.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than their season average (69.5).
