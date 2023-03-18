The Denver Nuggets (47-23) square off against the New York Knicks (41-30) as only 2-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on MSG and ALT2.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and ALT2

MSG and ALT2 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Nuggets vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 116 - Nuggets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)

Knicks (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



The Knicks' .563 ATS win percentage (40-30-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .529 mark (37-31-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 19-12-1 against the spread compared to the 26-23-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 2-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (52.1% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 19-19, while the Nuggets are 39-15 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this year, Denver is putting up 116.9 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113 points per contest (13th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.2 assists per contest.

With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank second-best in the NBA. They rank 15th in the league by making 12.1 three-pointers per contest.

Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 threes per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.4% of the team's buckets).

