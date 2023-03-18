How to Watch Missouri vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (25-9) on Saturday at 6:10 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket.
Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
Missouri Stats Insights
- This season, the Missouri Tigers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Princeton Tigers' opponents have made.
- In games Missouri shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 21-1 overall.
- The Princeton Tigers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Missouri Tigers sit at 355th.
- The Missouri Tigers average 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers give up (68.1).
- When Missouri totals more than 68.1 points, it is 21-0.
Princeton Stats Insights
- The Princeton Tigers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Missouri Tigers have given up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Princeton has put together a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Princeton Tigers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Missouri Tigers sit at 255th.
- The Princeton Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 74.3 the Missouri Tigers allow to opponents.
- Princeton is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Missouri is averaging 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it is when playing on the road (73.3).
- The Missouri Tigers allow 74.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 76.6 in away games.
- When playing at home, Missouri is sinking 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (33.8%).
Princeton Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Princeton scores 81.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 72.4.
- At home the Princeton Tigers are conceding 71.6 points per game, 5.1 more than they are on the road (66.5).
- Princeton makes more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (8.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Tennessee
|W 79-71
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/11/2023
|Alabama
|L 72-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Utah State
|W 76-65
|Golden 1 Center
|3/18/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Golden 1 Center
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 77-70
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/12/2023
|Yale
|W 74-65
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/16/2023
|Arizona
|W 59-55
|Golden 1 Center
|3/18/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Golden 1 Center
