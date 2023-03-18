Kansas vs. Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) are set to take on the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-3.5
|144.5
Kansas vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats
- The Jayhawks are 15-17-0 against the spread this season.
- Kansas has a record of 15-1, a 93.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 65.5% chance to win.
- Arkansas' ATS record is 14-18-0 this season.
- This season, the Razorbacks have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|14
|43.8%
|75.5
|149.9
|67.9
|135.2
|144
|Arkansas
|14
|43.8%
|74.4
|149.9
|67.3
|135.2
|141.5
Additional Kansas vs Arkansas Insights & Trends
- Kansas is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Jayhawks have gone over the total three times.
- Arkansas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Razorbacks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
- The 75.5 points per game the Jayhawks record are 8.2 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.3).
- Kansas is 11-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- The Razorbacks put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arkansas is 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall.
Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|15-17-0
|9-11
|15-17-0
|Arkansas
|14-18-0
|3-2
|15-17-0
Kansas vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits
|Kansas
|Arkansas
|15-1
|Home Record
|13-3
|7-4
|Away Record
|2-8
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.3
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
