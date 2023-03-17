How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) take on the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 10:05 PM.
TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 40% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.
- In games TCU shoots better than 40% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 107th.
- The Horned Frogs record 75.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 67.9 the Sun Devils allow.
- TCU has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Arizona State Stats Insights
- This season, Arizona State has a 13-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.
- The Sun Devils average only 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs give up (67.9).
- Arizona State is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home, TCU is averaging 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it is in away games (72.4).
- Defensively the Horned Frogs have played better at home this year, ceding 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, TCU has fared better in home games this season, making 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona State is scoring more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (69.5).
- The Sun Devils give up 65 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.
- At home, Arizona State makes 6.9 trifectas per game, 0.8 fewer than it averages on the road (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30%) than on the road (30.6%) too.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 74-60
|Lloyd Noble Center
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|W 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|L 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Ball Arena
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|USC
|W 77-72
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-59
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/15/2023
|Nevada
|W 98-73
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|TCU
|-
|Ball Arena
