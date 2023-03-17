How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:13 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 8-seed USC Trojans (21-9) take the court against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The contest starts at 8:00 PM.
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
South Dakota State vs. USC Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits average 24.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Trojans give up (54.8).
- South Dakota State is 25-3 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
- USC is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 79.4 points.
- The 64.4 points per game the Trojans put up are only 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (60.3).
- USC is 15-3 when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- When South Dakota State gives up fewer than 64.4 points, it is 19-2.
- This year the Trojans are shooting 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.
- The Jackrabbits' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Trojans have given up.
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 87-59
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 87-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|Omaha
|W 93-51
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
