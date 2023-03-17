A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 8-seed USC Trojans (21-9) take the court against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The contest starts at 8:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

South Dakota State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits average 24.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Trojans give up (54.8).

South Dakota State is 25-3 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

USC is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 79.4 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Trojans put up are only 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (60.3).

USC is 15-3 when scoring more than 60.3 points.

When South Dakota State gives up fewer than 64.4 points, it is 19-2.

This year the Trojans are shooting 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.

The Jackrabbits' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Trojans have given up.

South Dakota State Schedule