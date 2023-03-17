A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 8-seed USC Trojans (21-9) take the court against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The contest starts at 8:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Dakota State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits average 24.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Trojans give up (54.8).
  • South Dakota State is 25-3 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • USC is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 79.4 points.
  • The 64.4 points per game the Trojans put up are only 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (60.3).
  • USC is 15-3 when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • When South Dakota State gives up fewer than 64.4 points, it is 19-2.
  • This year the Trojans are shooting 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.
  • The Jackrabbits' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Trojans have given up.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 St. Thomas W 87-59 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 Omaha W 93-51 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/17/2023 USC - Cassell Coliseum

