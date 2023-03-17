The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) will meet on Friday at 7:35 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on truTV.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup in this article.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline Grand Canyon Moneyline
BetMGM Gonzaga (-15.5) 156.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Gonzaga (-15.5) 156 -1500 +900 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Gonzaga (-16) 156.5 -1667 +900 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

  • Gonzaga has covered 14 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
  • Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.
  • Grand Canyon is 14-18-0 ATS this season.
  • Antelopes games have hit the over 23 out of 32 times this year.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Gonzaga's national championship odds (+1400) place it just sixth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is fourth-best.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 77th-biggest change this season, falling from +900 at the start to +1400.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Gonzaga has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +200000
  • Grand Canyon is 55th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+200000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 118th, a difference of 63 spots.
  • Grand Canyon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

