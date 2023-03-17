The No. 3 Baylor Bears (22-10) play the No. 14 UCSB Gauchos (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, tipping off at 1:30 PM.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. UCSB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Trends

Baylor has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 32 times this season.

UCSB has compiled a 20-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this year, 19 out of the Gauchos' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Baylor is 11th-best in college basketball. It is five spots below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bears were +1500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2500, which is the 73rd-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

UCSB Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 The implied probability of UCSB winning the national championship, based on its +200000 moneyline odds, is 0%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.