The No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (21-9) on Friday. This 7-10 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 12:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers' 66.1 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, West Virginia is 13-4.

Arizona is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.

The Wildcats put up 74.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 61 the Mountaineers give up.

When Arizona puts up more than 61 points, it is 19-3.

West Virginia is 19-5 when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.

The Wildcats are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (44.8%).

The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/23/2023 @ Oregon L 73-59 Matthew Knight Arena 2/25/2023 @ Oregon State L 78-70 Gill Coliseum 3/2/2023 UCLA L 73-59 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 West Virginia - Xfinity Center

West Virginia Schedule