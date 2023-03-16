The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) and the No. 16 Howard Bison (22-12) meet on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup starts at 2:00 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Howard matchup.

Kansas vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Howard Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-21.5) 145.5 -5000 +1600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-22) 146 -5000 +1700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kansas (-21.5) 145.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kansas vs. Howard Betting Trends

  • Kansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Jayhawks' 33 games have hit the over.
  • Howard has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bison and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 31 times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1200
  • Bookmakers rate Kansas higher (fifth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (ninth-best).
  • The Jayhawks have slightly better odds to win the national championship now, from +1300 at the start of the season to +1200.
  • Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.

Howard Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
  • Howard, based on its national championship odds (+1000000), ranks much better (62nd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (168th).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Howard has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

