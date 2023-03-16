The Auburn Tigers (20-12) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13) are set to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, with a tip-off time of 6:50 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Johni Broome and Kris Murray are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Iowa

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

Auburn's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Auburn lost to Arkansas 76-73. With 20 points, K.D. Johnson was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM K.D. Johnson 20 2 3 2 0 1 Allen Flanigan 15 3 1 2 0 2 Johni Broome 13 7 0 2 1 0

Iowa's Last Game

In its most recent game, Iowa lost to Ohio State on Thursday, 73-69. Filip Rebraca scored a team-high 20 points (and chipped in two assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Filip Rebraca 20 7 2 0 0 0 Kris Murray 17 6 5 0 2 2 Tony Perkins 16 6 1 2 2 1

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome averages 14 points and 8.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Wendell Green Jr. paces his team in assists per game (4.2), and also posts 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams averages 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Allen Flanigan puts up 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Johnson is putting up 8.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Iowa Players to Watch

Murray is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (7.9). And he is contributing 2 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Hawkeyes receive 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Rebraca.

The Hawkeyes receive 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Tony Perkins.

Connor McCaffery tops the Hawkeyes in assists (3.7 per game), and produces 6.5 points and 4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Hawkeyes get 10 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Payton Sandfort.

Auburn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johni Broome 14.8 7.2 1.5 0.8 1.9 0.5 Wendell Green Jr. 13.9 3.5 3.7 1.9 0 1.3 Jaylin Williams 11.7 4.2 2 1.4 0.6 1.5 Allen Flanigan 11.5 4.4 1.3 1 0.1 1.2 K.D. Johnson 10.3 2.5 1.4 1.1 0 1.4

Iowa Top Performers (Last 10 Games)