Aaron Gordon plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Gordon, in his most recent game (March 6 win against the Raptors) produced 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

We're going to break down Gordon's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.9 18.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 7.1 Assists 2.5 2.9 4.4 PRA 23.5 26.6 29.9 PR 21.5 23.7 25.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Bulls

Gordon has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

The Nuggets rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 112.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Bulls are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Bulls allow 25.8 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 26 13 5 2 1 0 0

