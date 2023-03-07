The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) will look to earn the Summit championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks score an average of 66.6 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits allow.
  • Omaha is 10-10 when it scores more than 60.6 points.
  • South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The 79 points per game the Jackrabbits record are 9.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (69.9).
  • When South Dakota State totals more than 69.9 points, it is 21-0.
  • Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79 points.
  • This season the Jackrabbits are shooting 45.3% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks give up.
  • The Mavericks' 31.6 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Jackrabbits have conceded.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oral Roberts W 92-67 Mabee Center
3/4/2023 St. Thomas W 87-59 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 Omaha - Denny Sanford Premier Center

