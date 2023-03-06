Monday's contest that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (26-5) against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-18) at Denny Sanford Premier Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-64 in favor of South Dakota State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 6.

Their last time out, the Jackrabbits won on Saturday 87-59 against St. Thomas.

South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 86, Oral Roberts 64

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits registered their best win of the season on November 21, when they secured a 65-55 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, South Dakota State is 16-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 71) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 169) on February 2

105-72 at home over North Dakota (No. 169) on January 7

South Dakota State Performance Insights