Sunday's contest features the South Dakota Coyotes (14-15) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-18) facing off at Denny Sanford Premier Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for South Dakota according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 5.

In their last time out, the Coyotes won on Saturday 74-73 against UMKC.

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 75, Oral Roberts 74

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Coyotes picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-67 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings.

South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on January 5

101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on December 21

77-63 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 23

58-56 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 227) on December 29

61-41 at home over Omaha (No. 264) on February 16

South Dakota Performance Insights