The Western's top teams, the Denver Nuggets (44-19) and the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23), hit the court at Ball Arena on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSE. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points at home. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 233.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 63 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 27 times.

Denver has had an average of 230 points in its games this season, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 36-27-0 this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 47 times and won 36, or 76.6%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 28-5, a 84.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 65.5% chance to win.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 27 42.9% 117.2 233.1 112.8 224.4 230.1 Grizzlies 22 36.1% 115.9 233.1 111.6 224.4 231.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.

When playing at home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (21-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-16-0).

The 117.2 points per game the Nuggets average are 5.6 more points than the Grizzlies give up (111.6).

Denver is 32-12 against the spread and 40-4 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Nuggets and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 36-27 20-11 31-32 Grizzlies 31-30 0-3 26-35

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 32-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-11 40-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-5 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 28-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-16 32-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-11

