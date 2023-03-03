The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 133-112 win over the Rockets, Murray totaled 32 points and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.1 25.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.8 Assists 6.5 6.0 7.4 PRA 32.5 30.1 36.8 PR 25.5 24.1 29.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 14.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.1 per contest.

He's taken 6.4 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 104.5 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 111.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 44.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have given up 26.2 per contest, 27th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 12.9 makes per game, 24th in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 25 8 3 4 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.