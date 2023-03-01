Oddsmakers project decent results from the South Dakota Coyotes (12-14), giving them the 48th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

The Coyotes are set to match up with the Denver Pioneers in a home contest on Saturday, February 18. This bout tips off at 2:00 PM ET.

Coyotes NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

South Dakota Team Stats

This year, the Coyotes have a 7-7 record at home and a 5-5 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

In Summit games, South Dakota is 8-7, compared to a 4-7 record outside of the conference.

So far this year, South Dakota is putting up 69.2 points per game (106th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendering 67.8 points per contest (262nd-ranked).

South Dakota Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-2 | Q2 Record: 0-3 | Q3 Record: 2-4 | Q4 Record: 8-5

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

