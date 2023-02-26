The Los Angeles Clippers (33-29), on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET, aim to extend a three-game road winning run at the Denver Nuggets (42-19).

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Clippers Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-4) 227.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) - - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Nuggets (-4.5) - -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets average 116.7 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 112.7 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +245 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.
  • The Clippers put up 112.5 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score a combined 229.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Denver has put together a 33-26-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 31-31-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nuggets and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nuggets +750 +380 -
Clippers +950 +500 -

