South Dakota vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the South Dakota Coyotes (13-15) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-21) at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with South Dakota taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Coyotes head into this contest after a 77-63 victory over Oral Roberts on Thursday.
South Dakota vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
South Dakota vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 72, UMKC 64
South Dakota Schedule Analysis
- The Coyotes beat the Saint Louis Billikens in a 71-67 win on November 20. It was their signature victory of the season.
- The Kangaroos have tied for the 56th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (six).
South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 157) on January 5
- 77-63 on the road over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on February 23
- 101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 222) on December 21
- 58-56 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 236) on December 29
- 59-50 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on January 23
South Dakota Performance Insights
- The Coyotes are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game, with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.7 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per contest (275th in college basketball).
- South Dakota scores more in conference play (70.4 points per game) than overall (69.7).
- The Coyotes are putting up more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (67.7).
- South Dakota is allowing fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than away (71.5).
- The Coyotes are averaging 67.5 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 2.2 fewer points than their average for the season (69.7).
