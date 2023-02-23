Thursday's contest features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-5) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-20) clashing at Swinney Recreation Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-54 win for heavily favored South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Jackrabbits are coming off of an 87-54 win over Omaha in their last outing on Saturday.

South Dakota State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

South Dakota State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 83, UMKC 54

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Jackrabbits took down the Louisville Cardinals (No. 34 in our computer rankings) in a 65-55 win on November 21 -- their signature win of the season.

South Dakota State has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

The Kangaroos have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (six).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, South Dakota State is 14-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 69) on December 10

75-56 over Rutgers (No. 160) on November 20

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 162) on February 2

South Dakota State Performance Insights