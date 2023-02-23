South Dakota State vs. UMKC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-5) and the UMKC Kangaroos (7-20) clashing at Swinney Recreation Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-54 win for heavily favored South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Jackrabbits are coming off of an 87-54 win over Omaha in their last outing on Saturday.
South Dakota State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
South Dakota State vs. UMKC Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 83, UMKC 54
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Jackrabbits took down the Louisville Cardinals (No. 34 in our computer rankings) in a 65-55 win on November 21 -- their signature win of the season.
- South Dakota State has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
- The Kangaroos have tied for the 55th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (six).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, South Dakota State is 14-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 14
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 3
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 69) on December 10
- 75-56 over Rutgers (No. 160) on November 20
- 75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 162) on February 2
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits have a +473 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.
- South Dakota State has averaged 7.2 more points in Summit action (84.9) than overall (77.7).
- The Jackrabbits score 86.6 points per game at home, and 70.1 away.
- At home South Dakota State is allowing 60.6 points per game, 1.7 more than it is on the road (58.9).
- The Jackrabbits are tallying 84.5 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.7.
