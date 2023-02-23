Nuggets vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Denver Nuggets (41-18) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-23). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ALT.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Nuggets matchup.
Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ALT
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-2)
|222
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-2.5)
|221.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-2)
|222
|-135
|+115
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-2.5)
|221.5
|-140
|+120
Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers' +343 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.8 points per game (26th in the NBA) while allowing 106.1 per contest (first in the league).
- The Nuggets put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 112.7 per outing (13th in NBA). They have a +257 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 218.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Cleveland is 32-27-2 ATS this season.
- Denver has compiled a 32-25-2 ATS record so far this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jamal Murray
|21.5
|-125
|20.2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.5
|-105
|16.8
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|9.5
|-120
|11.4
Nuggets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+750
|+390
|-
|Cavaliers
|+3000
|+1100
|-
