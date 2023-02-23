Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jokic, in his previous game (February 15 win against the Mavericks) put up 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Below we will dive into Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.7 23.1 Rebounds 11.5 11.5 13.4 Assists 9.5 10.1 11.0 PRA 44.5 46.3 47.5 PR 35.5 36.2 36.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Jokic has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.9% and 18.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jokic's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 98.6 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Cavaliers concede 106.1 points per game, best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, conceding 40.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 22.8 per game, best in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are third in the NBA, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 35 28 15 10 3 0 2

