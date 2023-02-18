Saturday's game that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-5) versus the Omaha Mavericks (12-15) at Frost Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-54 in favor of South Dakota State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Jackrabbits won on Thursday 82-34 over Denver.

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 83, Omaha 54

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On November 21 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits claimed their signature win of the season, a 65-55 victory at a neutral site.

South Dakota State has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, South Dakota State is 13-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 49) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 52) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 61) on December 10

75-56 over Rutgers (No. 164) on November 20

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 168) on February 2

South Dakota State Performance Insights