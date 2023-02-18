Saturday's contest at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has the South Dakota Coyotes (12-14) matching up with the Denver Pioneers (11-16) at 2:00 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 win for South Dakota, who are favored by our model.

The Coyotes are coming off of a 61-41 win over Omaha in their most recent game on Thursday.

South Dakota vs. Denver Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

South Dakota vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 72, Denver 63

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Coyotes beat the Saint Louis Billikens on the road on November 20 by a score of 71-67.

South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 168) on January 5

101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 208) on December 21

58-56 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 234) on December 29

70-63 on the road over Omaha (No. 267) on January 21

61-41 at home over Omaha (No. 267) on February 16

South Dakota Performance Insights