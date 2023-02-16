Thursday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-5) and the Denver Pioneers (11-15) at Frost Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-52 and heavily favors South Dakota State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

Their last time out, the Jackrabbits won on Saturday 79-48 over South Dakota.

South Dakota State vs. Denver Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

South Dakota State vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 83, Denver 52

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

Against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits picked up their signature win of the season on November 21, a 65-55 victory.

The Jackrabbits have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

The Jackrabbits have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-48 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on February 11

118-59 at home over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 14

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 42) on December 10

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on December 3

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 14

South Dakota State Performance Insights