South Dakota State vs. Denver Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (21-5) and the Denver Pioneers (11-15) at Frost Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-52 and heavily favors South Dakota State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
Their last time out, the Jackrabbits won on Saturday 79-48 over South Dakota.
South Dakota State vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
South Dakota State vs. Denver Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 83, Denver 52
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits picked up their signature win of the season on November 21, a 65-55 victory.
- The Jackrabbits have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
- The Jackrabbits have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-48 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on February 11
- 118-59 at home over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 14
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 42) on December 10
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on December 3
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 14
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game (scoring 77.2 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while allowing 62.1 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball) and have a +392 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, South Dakota State is tallying 85.0 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (77.2 points per game) is 7.8 PPG lower.
- The Jackrabbits are scoring 87.0 points per game this season at home, which is 16.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (70.1).
- South Dakota State is allowing 63.4 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 58.9.
- The Jackrabbits have been putting up 87.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly higher than the 77.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
