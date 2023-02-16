Thursday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-14) and the Omaha Mavericks (12-14) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-46 and heavily favors South Dakota to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Coyotes head into this matchup following a 79-48 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday.

South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Dakota vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 76, Omaha 46

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Coyotes defeated the UMKC Kangaroos 82-59 on December 19.

The Coyotes have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (seven).

South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on December 21

71-67 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 20

79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 5

74-56 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 26

70-63 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Dakota Performance Insights