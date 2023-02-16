South Dakota vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-14) and the Omaha Mavericks (12-14) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-46 and heavily favors South Dakota to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Coyotes head into this matchup following a 79-48 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday.
South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
South Dakota vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 76, Omaha 46
South Dakota Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Coyotes defeated the UMKC Kangaroos 82-59 on December 19.
- The Coyotes have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (seven).
South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on December 21
- 71-67 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 20
- 79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 5
- 74-56 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 26
- 70-63 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 21
South Dakota Performance Insights
- The Coyotes score 69.6 points per game (99th in college basketball) and give up 68.9 (294th in college basketball) for a +16 scoring differential overall.
- South Dakota is putting up 70.4 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 0.8 more points per game than its season average (69.6).
- At home, the Coyotes are averaging 6.7 more points per game (73.5) than they are when playing on the road (66.8).
- South Dakota gives up 65.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.4 away from home.
- The Coyotes have been putting up 67.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 69.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
