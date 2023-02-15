Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (40-18) are 7-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (31-28) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Mavericks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7)
- The Nuggets have a 31-25-2 ATS record this season compared to the 21-35-3 mark from the Mavericks.
- Denver (10-8-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (52.6%) than Dallas (4-2) does as a 7+-point underdog (66.7%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58), less often than Dallas' games have (33 out of 59).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 33-11, while the Mavericks are 6-13 as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is sixth in the NBA with 117.1 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 13th with 112.8 points allowed per contest.
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 29 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets are sinking 12.1 three-pointers per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.3% three-point percentage (best).
- Denver has taken 64.3% two-pointers and 35.7% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are three-pointers.
