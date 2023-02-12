See what oddsmakers have set for Patrick Mahomes II in Sunday's NFL action, at 6:30 PM ET on FOX. This year's Super Bowl will feature Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) versus the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Mahomes has thrown for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game) this year, connecting on 67.1% of his passes with 41 TD passes with 12 INTs. He also has rushed for 358 yards on 61 attempts with four touchdowns, compiling 21.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mahomes and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs the Eagles

Passing TDs: 1.5 (-227)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mahomes with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mahomes Passing Insights

The Chiefs, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

Mahomes' 8.1 yards per attempt rank second in the NFL.

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in all 17 games this year, with more than one TD pass 12 times.

He has scored 45 of his team's 59 offensive touchdowns this season (76.3%).

Mahomes has attempted 123 passes in the red zone (59.4% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 29-for-43 / 326 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 22-for-30 / 195 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 18-for-26 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 29-for-42 / 328 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 16-for-28 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.