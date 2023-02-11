The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit) and the South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) are slated to match up on Saturday at Frost Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Zeke Mayo and Kruz Perrott-Hunt are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN3.

South Dakota State's Last Game

In its most recent game, South Dakota State topped the North Dakota State on Saturday, 90-85. Mayo scored a team-high 41 points (and contributed five assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zeke Mayo 41 3 5 2 0 6 Matt Dentlinger 17 5 0 0 1 0 Alex Arians 15 3 2 0 0 1

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Mayo leads his team in points (18.1), rebounds (6.2) and assists (3.4) per contest, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Matt Dentlinger posts 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

William Kyle III averages 9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.6% from the field.

Alex Arians posts 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Matthew Mims averages 7.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 35.0% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)