Saturday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-13) and South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-5) squaring off at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Coyotes suffered an 83-66 loss to North Dakota.

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 65, South Dakota State 62

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes' signature win this season came in an 82-59 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos on December 19.

The Coyotes have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on December 21

71-67 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 20

79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 5

74-56 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 26

70-63 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Dakota Performance Insights