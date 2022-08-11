‘Hope in the Heartland’ to Premiere in Rapid City

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Cancer Society - Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Cancer Society - Sioux Falls, visit fightcancer.org.

The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.

“Unfortunately, barriers to care are all too common to over 42,000 of our friends and neighbors across the state that currently have no affordable options for health care, including cancer screenings and treatment,” said David W. Benson, senior campaign manager for the state and local Medicaid campaigns team at ACS CAN. “Medicaid expansion would be a game-changer for these South Dakotans.”

“Hope in the Heartland” will premiere in Rapid City on August 16th at the Journey Museum and Learning Center. Networking social starts at 5:00pm, opening remarks are at 5:45 pm and film viewing is at 6:00pm.

Reserve your free seats here: fightcancer.org/sdfilm.

About ACS CAN: The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) makes cancer a top priority for policymakers at every level of government. ACS CAN empowers volunteers across the country to make their voices heard to influence evidence-based public policy change that saves lives. They believe everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer. Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for billions of dollars in cancer research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and made workplaces, including restaurants and bars, smoke-free. As they mark their 20th anniversary, they’re more determined than ever to stand together with their volunteers and save more lives from cancer. Join the fight by visiting www.fightcancer.org.