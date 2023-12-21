Travel Edge recognizes Travelex for exceptional service

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where customer care and service is often a leading differentiator, Travelex Insurance Services Inc. is proud to be the most recent recipient of Travel Edge's prestigious award for "Best Overall Support by a Travel Supplier." Travel Edge, North America's largest luxury-focused travel agency, with more than 750 independent travel advisors, planners, and experts, announced the award during its recent member networking event in Las Vegas. This recognition underscores Travelex's commitment to exceptional service as voted on by Travel Edge employees.

"We are immensely proud to receive this award from Travel Edge," said Shannon Lofdahl, Travelex President and CEO. "This recognition reflects our team's relentless commitment to meeting the needs of our valued travel partners. We understand the importance of swift and effective problem resolution in this dynamic travel landscape, and this award validates our efforts."

Travelex stands out in the industry not only for its comprehensive insurance offerings but also for its customer-centric approach. Lofdahl credits the company's responsiveness and sense of urgency in addressing challenges for setting a benchmark for excellence in support services.

"Partnerships are at the core of our business and are integral to the services our advisors can offer to their clients," said Gavin Miller, senior vice president at Travel Edge. "We are so pleased to recognize Travelex with this award in recognition of their exceptional service and unwavering dedication to not only clients of Travel Edge, but to the travel industry overall."

Travel Edge's supplier awards were part of Ensemble's four-day Horizons event in Las Vegas, an immersive experience for travel advisors who are part of the consortium and suppliers packed with dynamic learning sessions, inspiring speakers, unparalleled networking opportunities, and more. Travel Edge and Ensemble are both part of Navigatr Group.

