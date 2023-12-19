Roche navify digital solutions get excellent ratings from healthcare professionals in KLAS Research reports

Healthcare professionals greatly value navify Tumor Board for improving tumour board meeting experiences, offering a holistic view of data, facilitating multidisciplinary team collaboration and optimising care decisions





ROTKREUZ, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche announced today that healthcare professionals provided three of Roche's navify digital solutions with excellent ratings, in terms of performance and satisfaction, in an independent report by KLAS® Research, a leading healthcare IT insights company. The solutions included navify® Tumor Board, navify® POC Operations and navify® Lab Operations. The findings are based on in-depth interviews randomly selected by KLAS from a pool of 100 Roche customers in the United States, Europe, Latin-America and Asia-Pacific.

"We are delighted that healthcare leaders and professionals find our navify digital solutions to be valuable," said Moritz Hartmann, Head of Roche Information Solutions. "By combining deep clinical integration, advanced data analytics, and our scientific and healthcare expertise, we are providing healthcare organisations with secure, end-to-end integrated solutions that deliver evidence-based, data-driven insights to enhance operational efficiencies and help clinicians improve patient care."

Key insights from the First Look report reveal that:

navify Tumor Board , a cloud-based software to streamline tumour board workflows, attained an overall performance score of 92.4* with healthcare professionals, well above the 2023 Best in KLAS global healthcare software average of 80.3. 100% of professionals interviewed were satisfied or highly satisfied and considered it part of their long-term plans. Professionals also noted it achieved tangible outcomes, such as system integration, efficient case preparation and holistic view of patient data.



navify POC Operations (also known as cobas ® infinity POC), which connects and monitors point-of-care devices (Roche and non-Roche) for device oversight and error management of test results, received an overall performance score of 90.1* from healthcare professionals well above the 2023 Best in KLAS global healthcare software average of 80.3. 100% of professionals experienced positive outcomes immediately or in 6 months such as managing devices, analysing data gathered in real time and connecting to a variety of POC solutions.



navify Lab Operations (also known cobas® infinity Lab), which consolidates and automates lab processes and data across the lab for optimal efficiency, attained an overall performance score of 89.5* with healthcare professionals above the 2023 Best in KLAS global healthcare software average for this category of 80.3. Professionals achieved expected outcomes, such as operational efficiency and error reduction, immediately or within 6 months.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practise adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

About Roche Diagnostics in digital health

With growing investments in digital capabilities, Roche is building on its expertise in science, medicine and technology to increasingly leverage data analytic tools and novel digital technologies to transform the way healthcare is delivered and managed for each patient. The Roche navify portfolio has more than 30 digital solutions for labs, hospitals and patients worldwide. navify digital solutions securely integrate data across diverse care settings, connecting the healthcare community and accelerating clinician access to the latest innovations and medical insights. Healthcare organisations can visit navify Marketplace to browse and request a growing number of next generation digital solutions from Roche and other companies — all designed to drive operational and clinical excellence. More information is also available at navify.com . All of Roche digital solutions enable labs, healthcare providers and patients to make informed, insights-based decisions across the entire care continuum – reducing costs to society and improving patient health outcomes in the process.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practise.

In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

References

* = limited data. The performance score is based on a 100-point scale, not percentage.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

