SMX Announces the Appointment of Jean-Philippe Bailly as Chief Operating Officer for its Fashion Sustainability Competence Centre

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jean-Philippe Bailly as its Chief Operating Officer for the SMX Fashion Sustainability Competence Centre, effective December 8, 2023. This strategic move exemplifies SMX's unwavering commitment to solidify its global presence by nurturing a diverse international team.

Jean-Philippe Bailly, a seasoned senior executive, previously held the esteemed position of Group Chief Operating Officer at Kering. During his tenure at Kering, Mr. Bailly orchestrated global initiatives in Supply Chain, Logistics, and Industrial Operations, bringing a wealth of experience in managing diverse brands, products, and channel environments.

Previously, Mr. Bailly also held the pivotal role of Director of Supply Chain & Procurement at Richemont. In this capacity, he oversaw global and transversal functions encompassing Supply Chain, Compliance, and Procurement, while also spearheading the development of a comprehensive worldwide integrated strategy and logistics organization.

"I am excited to join SMX and be a part of a company that is dedicated to empowering fashion brands to achieve its ethical sourcing, sustainability and circularity goals in a credible, tangible and measurable way that is based on science and not paper based.

I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to SMX and working alongside our talented team to drive and deliver transformative solutions."

In his new role, Mr. Bailly will report directly to Mrs Zeren Browne, Chief Strategic Officer, and Executive Board Member of SMX. Mrs Browne formerly held management roles and led marketing and commercial business activities for brands under luxury & lifestyle conglomerates LVMH and Estee Lauder Companies.

This appointment follows the recent addition of Oliver Buckle-Wright, who joined the SMX team as its Vice President of Client Success this year. With more than 13 years of experience, Mr. Buckle-Wright made his mark at Brink's Global Services Limited, where he served as Director of Strategy & Business Development, followed by a distinguished three-year tenure as Senior Commercial Director. Mr. Buckle-Wright is an accomplished global executive recognized for his expertise in negotiations, operations management, sales, and business development.

Together with Oliver Buckle-Wright and Zeren Browne, Jean-Philippe Bailly will lead SMX in its global expansion efforts. As part of SMX's comprehensive global growth strategy, these appointments underscore the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the fashion sustainability sector and beyond.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

