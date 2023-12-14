Supermicro Offers Rack Scale Solutions with New 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Processors Optimized for AI, Cloud Service Providers, Storage, and Edge Computing

Rack Scale Plug and Play Solutions with Liquid Cooling Options Give Customers Faster Time to Delivery, Improved Quality, Optimized Performance, and Efficiency with Systems Delivering 67%1 Generation-over-Generation Performance Boost in AI Benchmarks and Average Performance Gain of 87%2 over 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Processor-based Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announces rack scale air and liquid cooled solutions based on the X13 family of workload-optimized servers now support the new 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors (formerly codenamed Emerald Rapids). The new product lineup includes GPU servers for Generative AI, throughput and latency-optimized E3.S Petascale servers, cost-effective high-density Enterprise and Simply Double storage servers for large-scale object storage, and a new 4-node SuperEdge systems with enhanced storage capacity.

"At Supermicro, we leverage workload-optimized server building blocks to create fully integrated Rack Scale Solutions for our customers, resulting in accelerated delivery times and supporting up to 100kW per rack and a global manufacturing capacity of 4,000 racks per month," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Add to this Supermicro's own rack-scale liquid cooling solutions, which can deliver Green Computing TCO savings of up to 51% on data center electricity costs, for a complete and integrated solution. We are already shipping early units to customers worldwide. Supermicro X13 product families are the industry's broadest range of servers optimized for AI, Cloud, Storage, and the Edge, and it gets even better with support for the new 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, which bring increased performance-per-watt, up to 128 cores and 160 PCIe lanes in a single server."

Supermicro X13 systems take advantage of the new processors' built-in workload accelerators, enhanced security features, higher core count, more last-level cache, and increased performance within the same power envelope as the previous generation of Intel Xeon processors. The 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors provide a 36%3 higher average performance/watt across workloads vs. 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

The new Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (Intel® TDX) are built into the CPU die. Supermicro X13 systems also include firmware protected hardware root of trust (RoT) compliant with NIST 800-193, as well as benefiting from Supermicro's supply chain attestation and 'Made in the USA' program for added security from production to end customer.

"5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors deliver meaningful performance and efficiency improvements for our customers' most important workloads," said Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager Xeon Products & Solutions at Intel. "Supermicro's X13 range of servers are designed to give customers the fastest path to increased performance given their compatibility with 4th Gen Xeon based platforms already in the market."

Among the new additions to the broad X13 server range is a new dual processor GPU server with 8 Intel Data Center GPU Max 1550 OAM GPUs optimized for large-scale AI training, generative AI, and HPC applications. The Intel Data Center GPU Max 1550 GPUs utilizes the open-standard Open Accelerator Module (OAM) form factor for flexible high-speed interconnect and contains 128GB of HBM2e memory for a maximum GPU memory bandwidth of 3276.8 GB/second. Both CPU and GPU direct-to-chip liquid cooling are available on the system via Supermicro's complete rack integration and liquid cooling solutions.

Learn More about the Supermicro System with 8 Intel Max 1550 GPUs

https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/gpu/8u/sys-821gv-tnr

Supermicro is also launching several new servers supporting the new Intel Xeon E-2400 processors (formerly codenamed Catlow Platform, Raptor Lake-E). The new systems are optimized for maximum efficiency Edge and Cloud workloads and include the I/O flexible WIO, storage-optimized, short-depth, and mid-tower configurations, as well as multi-node Supermicro MicroCloud and Supermicro MicroBlade® architectures. The new Intel Xeon E-2400 processors have up to 8 cores and a top frequency of 5.6 GHz. These servers are available for shipping immediately.

The Supermicro portfolio of X13 systems are performance optimized, energy efficient, incorporates improved manageability and security, supports open industry standards, and is rack-scale optimized.

Performance Optimized

Support for 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors up to 64 cores and 350W TDP (air cooled) or 385W (liquid cooled) as well as the most performant current generation PCIe, OAM, and SXM GPUs.

Support for DDR5-5600 memory, which speeds up data movement to and from the CPUs, improving execution times.

Support for PCIe 5.0, which doubles the bandwidth to peripherals, reducing communication time to storage or hardware accelerators.

Support for Compute Express Link (CXL 1.1) allows applications to share resources, enabling applications to work with much larger data sets than ever before.

Built-in Intel Accelerator Engines for workload-specific acceleration. These include Intel AMX for AI, Intel DSA for networking and storage, Intel IAA for memory-bound applications, Intel DLB for load balancing, and Intel vRAN Boost for increased efficiency on mobile network workloads.

Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX) will be generally available with 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors.

AI and Metaverse-ready with a wide range of powerful GPUs.

Support for multiple 400G InfiniBand and Data Processing Units (DPU) enables real-time collaboration with extremely low latencies.

Energy Efficient - Reduces Datacenter OPEX

The systems can run in high-temperature data center environments up to 35° C (95° F), reducing cooling costs.

Many system SKUs configuration can support up to 42-degree C for free-air cooling and many other SKUs support liquid cooling options.

Support for multiple airflow cooling zones for maximum CPU and GPU performance.

In-house design of Titanium level power supplies ensures improved operational efficiency.

Improved Security and Manageability

Intel TDX is generally available on 5th Gen Intel Xeon for hardware-based trusted execution environments to facilitate the deployment of trust domains for hardware-isolated virtual machines.

NIST 800-193 compliant hardware platform Root of Trust (RoT) on every server node provides secure boots, secure firmware updates, and automatic recovery.

Second-generation Silicon RoT, designed to include industry standards, opens up tremendous opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Open industry standards-based attestation/supply chain assurance from motherboard manufacturing through server production to customers. Supermicro has cryptographically attested the integrity of each component and firmware using signed certificates and secure device identity.

Run-time BMC protections continuously monitor threats and provide notification services.

Hardware TPMs provide additional capabilities and measurements needed to run systems in secure environments.

Remote Management built on industry standard and secure Redfish APIs enables seamless integration of Supermicro products into existing infrastructure.

A comprehensive software suite that enables rack management at scale for IT infrastructure solutions deployed across the core to the edge.

Integrated and verified solutions with 3rd party standard hardware and firmware enable the best out-of-the-box experience for IT administrators.

Support for Open Industry Standards

EDSFF E1.S and E3.S storage drives provide a future-proof platform with a common connector for all form factors, a wide range of power profiles, and improved thermal profiles.

OCP 3.0 compliant Advanced IO module (AIOM) cards, which will provide up to 400 Gbps bandwidth based on PCIe 5.0.

OCP Open Accelerator Module Universal Base Board Design for the GPU complex.

Open ORV2 and ORV3

Open BMC and Open BIOS (OCP OSF) support on select products.

Supermicro will offer early access availability of X13 systems powered by 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors to qualified customers through its remote JumpStart and Early Ship programs. The Supermicro JumpStart program allows qualified customers to perform workload validation with the new Supermicro systems. Go to https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/x13 for details.

The Supermicro X13 Portfolio Includes the following:

SuperBlade® – Supermicro's high-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient multi-node platform optimized for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads.

GPU Servers with PCIe GPUs – Systems supporting advanced accelerators to deliver dramatic performance gains and cost savings. These systems are designed for HPC, AI/ML, rendering, and VDI workloads.

Universal GPU Servers – Open, modular, standards-based servers that provide superior performance and serviceability with GPU options, including the latest PCIe, OAM, and NVIDIA SXM technologies.



Petascale Storage – Industry-leading storage density and performance with EDSFF E1.S and E3.S drives, allowing unprecedented capacity and performance in a single 1U or 2U chassis.

Hyper – Flagship performance rackmount servers are built to take on the most demanding workloads along with the storage & I/O flexibility that provides a custom fit for a wide range of application needs.

Hyper-E – Delivers the power and flexibility of our flagship Hyper family optimized for deployment in edge environments. Edge-friendly features include a short-depth chassis and front I/O, making Hyper-E suitable for edge data centers and telco cabinets.

BigTwin® – 2U 2-Node or 2U 4-Node platform providing superior density, performance, and serviceability with dual processors per node and hot-swappable tool-less design. These systems are ideal for cloud, storage, and media workloads.

GrandTwin® – Purpose-built for single-processor performance and memory density, featuring front (cold aisle) hot-swappable nodes and front or rear I/O for easier serviceability.

FatTwin® – Advanced, high density multi-node 4U twin architecture with 8 or 4 single-processor nodes optimized for data center compute or storage density.

Edge Servers – High-density processing power in compact form factors optimized for telco cabinet and Edge data center installation. Optional DC power configurations and enhanced operating temperatures up to 55° C (131° F).

CloudDC – All-in-one platform for cloud data centers, with flexible I/O and storage configurations and dual AIOM slots (PCIe 5.0; OCP 3.0 compliant) for maximum data throughput.

WIO – Offers a wide range of I/O options to deliver truly optimized systems for specific enterprise requirements.



Mainstream - Cost-effective dual processor platforms for everyday enterprise workloads

Enterprise Storage – Optimized for large-scale object storage workloads, utilizing 3.5" spinning media for high density and exceptional TCO. Front and front/rear loading configurations provide easy access to drives, while tool-less brackets simplify maintenance.

Simply Double – Enhanced density large-scale storage servers with a dual-tier design for convenient front access, with up to 24 3.5" drives in a 2U chassis.

Workstations – Delivering data center performance in portable, under-desk form factors, Supermicro X13 workstations are ideal for AI, 3D design, and media & entertainment workloads in offices, research labs, and field offices.

For more information about Supermicro's X13 family of servers, please visit Supermicro.com/X13

1 – See https://www.supermicro.com/en/article/5th-gen-benchmarks for detailed information.

2 – Average performance gain as measured by the geomean of SPEC CPU rate, STREAM Triad, and LINPACK compared to 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® processor. See G1 at intel.com/processorclaims: 5th

Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Results may vary.

3 – Geomean of "DeathStar Bench- Social Network, MySQL Database, OpenFOAM, ResNet34 Inference, VPP-FIB. This offering is not approved or endorsed by OpenCFD Limited, producer and distributor of the OpenFOAM software via www.openfoam.com, and owner of the OPENFOAM® and OpenCFD® trademark. See backup for workloads and configurations. Results may vary.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

