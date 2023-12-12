Winter Woes! New Survey Finds Most Americans Dread Receiving Their Heating Bill

Duck® brand learns people will try almost anything to cut energy costs in the winter

AVON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From using a hairdryer to warm up their sheets to cuddling with their pet, Americans will do some crafty things to stay warm in the winter— especially if it means they can avoid turning up their thermostat. A new survey* conducted by Duck® brand, which offers products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, finds out why people go to such lengths. According to the research, 61% of people dread receiving their heating bill in the winter.

While the average monthly heating bill hovers between $100 to $200, respondents say the highest bill they've received in recent years ranges from $200 to $300, and 76% of people say they have experienced an increase in their bill over the past five years.

"It may seem like the first thing people would do if they're cold is to turn up their thermostat, but that's not always the case," says Randi Bujnovsky, Product Manager for Weatherization at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "As it turns out, 80% of Americans say they have turned down their thermostat to save money in the winter."

The chilly temperatures this time of year clearly have an impact on people's daily habits and even their sleep. Sixty percent of Americans say they have woken up in the middle of the night due to being cold in the winter. Respondents say they have tried everything, from wearing socks and a sweatshirt to bed to sleeping with three or more blankets and using a space heater, to cut costs on their bill.

However, there is a simple task that can help solve many of these woes: home weatherization. According to the research, more than half (51%) of Americans weatherize their home to prepare for the changing seasons, and 80% of people say they have noticed a decrease in their heating bills by using weatherizing solutions, such as window insulation kits, weatherstrip seals and door draft seals that slide on the bottom of the door to block drafts.

"Creating a warm home during the cold weather months can be easy, and while more than half of Americans are taking advantage of the benefits of this simple task, many still aren't," Bujnovsky adds. "If weatherizing the entire home seems challenging, begin with one room at a time. The survey finds the living room is the draftiest part of the home, so that is a good place to start. Installing a window kit that will add a barrier between the outdoor air and your home's interior or putting weatherstrips around your windows can make all the difference and will help minimize energy loss."

Try Duck® brand weatherization solutions to help keep the cold air out. From the Duck® brand Max Strength™ Rolled Window Insulation Kit to the Heavy-Duty Weatherstrip Seals, there is a product for every room in the home. For more easy DIY solutions to save on costly heating bills, visit https://www.duckbrand.com/products/weatherization.

*Survey conducted by Duck® brand in November 2023 polled 1,046 Americans to learn what homeowners currently do to manage the costs of winter heating bills.

