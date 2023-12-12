Oracle Becomes the First Hyperscaler with Two Cloud Regions in Chile

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) continues to expand its global cloud region footprint with 48th public cloud region

New region in Valparaíso extends Oracle's commitment to helping organizations across one of South America's largest economies move to the cloud

More Chilean organizations across all industries can now benefit from OCI's high performance and security, powerful data and analytics, and distributed cloud capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the opening of a second Oracle Cloud Region in Chile, making it the first hyperscaler to have two regions in the country. With the new Oracle Cloud Valparaíso Region and the existing region in Santiago, Oracle will help organizations across all industries in Chile strengthen business continuity while addressing data residency and sovereignty requirements.

"The arrival of the second Oracle Cloud Region in Chile is a significant milestone as it allows our customers to gain the benefits of OCI's services, while leveraging best practices for business continuity and disaster recovery," said Joaquin Ma-Shichoy, managing director, Oracle Chile. "With the opening of the Oracle Cloud Valparaíso Region, we're strengthening our commitment to Chile's technological development by enabling organizations – including those in highly regulated industries and with in-country data residency requirements – to accelerate their journeys to the cloud."

Part of Oracle's distributed cloud strategy, the new public cloud region is Oracle's 48th worldwide and will offer Oracle Cloud's full capabilities across more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and cloud applications, including Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and AI infrastructure. Underscoring its significant investment across Chile and the broader Latin America region, Oracle now operates seven public cloud regions across Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico – more than triple that of any other major hyperscaler.

"The opening of a second Oracle Cloud Region in Chile is excellent news, not only because of the impact of cloud computing on our economy, but because it consolidates us as a digital infrastructure hub in the southern cone of Latin America," said Karla Flores, director, Invest Chile. "These investments reaffirm the confidence of foreign investors in our country and its opportunities. The launch of this Oracle region demonstrates that this type of operation can also be developed at a regional level, in this case promoting Valparaíso as a digital hub that provides the latest technology and increased employment opportunities across the region."

High Availability and Low Latency Provides Chilean Customers with a Resilient Cloud Foundation

The Oracle Cloud Valparaíso Region gives organizations access to a wide range of cloud services to modernize their applications, innovate with data and analytics, and migrate all types of workloads from their data centers to OCI. With the addition of a second region in Chile, customers and partners gain access to low-latency networking and high-speed data transfer across both Oracle Cloud Regions to help them derive better value from their data. In addition, customers can leverage redundancy and disaster recovery capabilities to enhance business continuity and help meet the country's regulations and requirements for data residency and sovereignty. Via both regions in Chile, OCI is able to manage every type of customer workload across all industries, including financial services, communications, and retail.

A Focus on Driving Sustainable Operations Across the Globe

Underscoring its ongoing focus on sustainability, Oracle has committed to matching all worldwide Oracle Cloud Regions with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, including the Oracle Cloud Valparaíso Region. Many Oracle Cloud Regions are already powered by 100 percent renewable energy, including the existing Oracle Cloud Santiago Region, which enables organizations to run their computing services more sustainably and with a lower carbon footprint. To further advance its commitment to sustainable operations, Oracle and its asset recovery partners recycled 99.7 percent of retired hardware they collected in FY'23.

Customers and Partners Welcome the New Oracle Cloud Valparaíso Region

"The cloud is transforming the way we work and deliver services to our customers. For us it is essential to have business partners who are constantly evolving in this sense and have a strong local presence," said Esteban Kemp, COO, Banco de Chile. "The opening of a second Oracle Cloud region in Chile, in addition to providing scalable, flexible, and secure services, will provide us with greater resilience via local access – which is necessary to support the digital transformation of Banco de Chile."

"When we considered completely vacating our data centers and migrating them to OCI, we had planned to do so within a period of 12 months and with the support of the Oracle team," said Sergio Cornejo, chief technology officer, Unicomer. "We managed to migrate 18 data centers in eight months, exceeding the expectations set. The process has been successful and has allowed us to reduce service times in our stores, especially during periods of high demand such as Christmas."

"Given that in Chile the rise of cloud infrastructure is a reality, the arrival of Oracle's second region not only marks a technological milestone, but it will also help drive digital transformation and new cloud architectures that are more resilient and secure for industries across the country," said Helder Branco, head of IT operations, Entel. "In addition, the opening of this new region demonstrates Oracle's commitment to the country and continues to enable local companies to use world-class solutions recognized for their stability and high performance."

"We see the opening of a new Oracle Cloud region in Chile as an important step forward towards greater resilience, low latency, and high availability, which allows us to continue trusting Oracle as a technological ally to leverage our growth and development in LATAM," said Emilio Davis, CTO and founder, Khipu.

"The expansion of cloud infrastructure in Chile, marked by the opening of Oracle's second cloud region, is crucial for the advancement and development of significant technological tools in the region – such as AI," said Ricardo Stranges, managing director, Accenture Chile. "This investment reflects confidence in the local market and provides a vital foundation for handling the large volumes of data across Chilean organizations. Oracle's cloud regions will help the country position itself as a leader in AI innovation in Latin America, enabling organizations to maximize the opportunities offered by this technology – from improving services to driving the economy."

"The opening of the new Oracle Cloud Region in Chile is an example of how quickly the adoption of cloud technologies has advanced in the country," said Diego Cotignola, consulting lead partner, Deloitte. "This region will allow Oracle customers to accelerate the use of new technologies quickly, reliably, and securely, further promoting innovation through solutions with high availability and low latency."

"True modernization cannot be achieved in isolation. It requires a reliable ecosystem, skills enhancement, platform integration, and external partnerships to help guide businesses through change management," said Ariel Sclippa, general manager, Kyndryl Chile. "The cloud solutions offered by Oracle are flexible, secure, and robust, enabling Kyndryl to deliver excellent services to clients."

Oracle's Distributed Cloud Delivers the Benefits of Cloud with Greater Control and Flexibility

Oracle's distributed cloud offers customers all the advantages of cloud with greater control over operations as well as data residency and proximity. It also offers customers low latency, even for operations spanning multiple clouds. In total, Oracle manages 67 cloud regions across 26 countries, including public and dedicated regions. All deployment options offer more than 100 cloud services across infrastructure and applications to support IT migration, modernization, and innovation. OCI services and pricing are consistent across deployment types to simplify planning, portability, and management.

OCI's distributed cloud lineup supports:

Multicloud —Options including Oracle Database@Azure, MySQL HeatWave on AWS, and Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

Hybrid cloud —OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

Public cloud —Forty-eight hyperscale public cloud regions across 24 countries serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions —Forty-eight hyperscale public cloud regions across 24 countries serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here

Dedicated cloud—Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate US, UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for US national security purposes.

