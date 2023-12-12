INHANCE TECHNOLOGIES GRANTED STAY OF U.S. EPA ORDERS AND EXPEDITED REVIEW

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies today announced the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted its motion to stay the one-sided orders issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on December 1, 2023. If allowed to take effect, the orders would have forced Inhance Technologies to shut down its 11 barrier technology facilities across the U.S. on February 28, 2024, disrupting the downstream industries and related supply chains that rely on the company's environmentally critical technology.

Further, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has also granted the company's motion for an expedited timeline to review the case.

About Inhance Technologies

Inhance Technologies is a global leading provider of sustainable specialty chemicals and materials technologies. For more than 40 years, Inhance has been developing innovative technologies and solutions that enable new levels of product performance, while reducing environmental impact. With operations in the Americas, Australia and Europe, Inhance is transforming specialty plastics and chemicals on a global scale and in a wide range of industries, from consumer products to healthcare, electronics to agriculture. More information can be found at www.inhancetechnologies.com.

