eMerge Americas Partners with Jackson Health System and UHealth - University of Miami Health System - to Debut the Healthtech Innovation Hub

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas , the premier technology conference and expo shaping the future of tech, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Jackson Health System and UHealth – University of Miami Health System on the launch of the Healthtech Innovation Hub. The highly-anticipated Healthtech experience will make its debut at the eMerge Americas 2024 Conference and Expo, which takes place on April 18 + 19, 2024 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Brining Life to the Patient Experience

"We're thrilled to partner with Jackson Health System and UHealth on the Healthtech Innovation Hub debuting at eMerge Americas 2024. Given the massive acceleration and growth that we have seen in the healthtech sector over the last several years coupled with Jackson and UHealth as innovative leaders in this space, we are certain that this new partnership and initiative will offer an important perspective on the future of healthcare and the important role technology plays in it," said Melissa Medina, CEO and President of eMerge Americas. "To say we are excited to work together on something like this is an understatement!"

Powered by Jackson Health System and UHealth – University of Miami Health System, this expansive pavilion will highlight the extraordinary intersection of technology and medicine, bringing life to the Patient Experience. Interactive exhibits and thought-provoking content connect healthcare providers, healthtech companies and investors fueling the advancement of health technology to deliver better patient outcomes. The program will feature an exclusive Executive Track for healthcare senior leaders and the Health Hub Theater dedicated to providing expert insights and revolutionary ideas aiming to improve the patient journey.

"Healthcare is one of the industries most impacted by rapidly evolving technology, with Jackson Health System and our partners at the University of Miami Health System leading the way in redefining how innovative health care is delivered to our patients," said Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System. "By collaborating with the tech industry giants at eMerge Americas to create the new Healthtech Innovation Hub, we will bring together healthcare leaders, innovators, and change makers to tackle some of the industry's greatest challenges and opportunities to continue improving the patient experience."

"We are excited to be collaborating with our long-time partners, Jackson Health System, in presenting the Healthtech Innovation Hub at eMerge Americas," said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., chief operating officer at UHealth and founding director of the Desai Sethi Urology Institute. "It's a natural extension of our ongoing focus to lead the incorporation of technology that can benefit our patients. Healthcare is one of the sectors where high-tech and high touch can come together. We look forward to demonstrating that concept."

The Patient Experience is at the center of the Healthtech Innovation Hub. It aims to examine and explore the intricate journey of a patient, breaking it down into seven core segments. This distinctive approach provides an inclusive platform for individuals across the healthcare spectrum. Participants will gain tangible takeaways and insights to make a lasting impact on the care and wellbeing of our communities. The Patient Experience at eMerge will explore at-home wellness, outpatient/ambulatory care, pharmacy, lab/diagnostic imaging, acute care, hospital at-home and inpatient/outpatient rehab using the latest advancements in technology like telehealth & remote monitoring; AI-driven patient engagement, personalized medicine, smart rooms and more.

To learn more about the eMerge Americas Healthtech Innovation Hub, please visit emergeamericas.com . For opportunities to sponsor or partner with eMerge Americas, please visit emergeamericas.com/sponsor or contact our sponsorship team at sponsorships@emergeamericas.com .

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts more than 20,000 attendees from 50 countries and over 4,000 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment around the world, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

About Jackson Health System

Jackson Health System is one of the nation's largest and most respected public healthcare networks. The system is anchored by Jackson Memorial Hospital, a non-profit, tertiary care hospital that is home to Ryder Trauma Center and the Miami Transplant Institute. The system also includes three community hospitals, Jackson North Medical Center, Jackson South Medical Center, and Jackson West Medical Center; Holtz Children's Hospital and The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial, Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center for The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHealth/Jackson Memorial, and Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital; multiple primary care and specialty care centers; a network of UHealth Jackson Urgent Care centers; two long-term care nursing facilities; a network of mental health facilities; and Corrections Health Services clinics. Jackson is home to one of the nation's largest graduate medical education programs, where the doctors of tomorrow train alongside physicians in nearly every medical specialty. Governed by the Public Health Trust, a dedicated team of citizen volunteers acting on behalf of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, Jackson is dedicated to building the health of the community by providing a single, high standard of quality care for the residents of Miami-Dade County.

About UHealth – University of Miami

UHealth – University of Miami Health System delivers leading-edge patient care by top-ranked physicians. Powered by the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine's ground-breaking research and medical education, UHealth provides lifesaving care. UHealth is a comprehensive network of three hospitals, more than 30 outpatient facilities, 1,300 doctors, and more than 10,000 associates. As the region's only university-based health system, UHealth is a vital component of the South Florida community and is home to the No. 1 ranked eye hospital, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, South Florida's only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center; and the Desai Sethi Urology Institute.

